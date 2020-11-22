LaVerne DiFoggio, loving wife of the late Anthony DiFoggio and Eugene Glowania, Beloved mother of Constance (Raymond) Ness and Patricia (Lyn) Page, Cherished grandmother of Toni-Marie (Brandon) Olson, Raymond Ness, Ryan Page and Angela (Trey) Mallon, Dear great grandmother of Carmen, Lena, Asher, Addie, Parker and Page, fond sister of Frances (the late Gerald) Scalpone, kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com