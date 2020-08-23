LaVerne F. Fecenko, "Sis", age 89, of Des Plaines, passed away August 20, 2020, at her home. Beloved wife and best friend of Irv Fecenko for 69 years. Loving mother of Cathy (Paul) Bennett, David Fecenko, and Tim (Linda) Fecenko. A homemaker and dear friend to many. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sis especially enjoyed travel, gardening and time with her husband and family.
Memorial visitation Thursday, 9:30 A.M. until Memorial Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Inurnment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to American Cancer Society
, 250 William St., Atlanta, GA 30303-1002
