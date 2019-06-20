Home

LaVerne G. Kulis


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LaVerne G. Kulis Obituary
Kulis , LaVerne G. Mrs. LaVerne G. Kulis passed away quietly at her home in Lemont, IL. on Saturday June 15, 2019 after an illness of several weeks. LaVerne was born in Cicero, IL. on February 22, 1928 to James and Ella (Solar) Soukup. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Kulis and daughter Penny. She is survived by many cousins who, along with good friends and neighbors, mourn her loss. Interment is at Bronswood Cemetery in Oak Brook, IL. Petkus & Son Funeral directors in charge of arrangements. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
