Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
5472 S. Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
5472 S. Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Kuhnke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne J. Kuhnke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVerne J. Kuhnke Obituary
LaVerne J. Kuhnke, 98, Nov. 24, 2019. Professor Emeritus Northeastern University, Retired Foreign Services Officer. Beloved sister of Elizabeth Hasan, the late Robert C. (the late Lydia) and George F. (the late Dale) Kunke. Dear aunt of Robert and Eric Kunke, Dr. Stephanie Detterline, Martha Kunke, Mary Gama, George Jr., Clara and Kathleen Kunke. Visitation Tuesday Dec. 3rd. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church 5472 S. Kimbark Ave, Chicago from 10am until time of Mass 11am. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Near East Welfare Assn. 1011 First Ave, New York, NY 10022. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -