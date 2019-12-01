|
LaVerne J. Kuhnke, 98, Nov. 24, 2019. Professor Emeritus Northeastern University, Retired Foreign Services Officer. Beloved sister of Elizabeth Hasan, the late Robert C. (the late Lydia) and George F. (the late Dale) Kunke. Dear aunt of Robert and Eric Kunke, Dr. Stephanie Detterline, Martha Kunke, Mary Gama, George Jr., Clara and Kathleen Kunke. Visitation Tuesday Dec. 3rd. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church 5472 S. Kimbark Ave, Chicago from 10am until time of Mass 11am. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Near East Welfare Assn. 1011 First Ave, New York, NY 10022. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019