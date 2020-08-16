1/
LaVerne Katherine Tomaso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaVerne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaVerne Katherine Tomaso, nee Blake, age 84 of Oak Park; beloved wife of the late Richard G. Tomaso; loving mother of Rick, Carla (Ronald) Weil, Jon (Amy), Suzanne (William) Bradford and the late Katie; cherished grandmother of Maddy and Ellie Weil, Michael, Ryan and Ava Tomaso, and Jennifer, Luke and Benjamin Bradford; dear sister of Marion, Geri (Tom) Flynn, Maureen and Michael Blake; fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. LaVerne was integral member of the St. Giles Family Mass Community for nearly 50 years. Mass and interment at Queen of Heaven is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Journey Care Hospice (journeycare.org/donate/) are appreciated. Funeral info:

drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved