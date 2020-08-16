LaVerne Katherine Tomaso, nee Blake, age 84 of Oak Park; beloved wife of the late Richard G. Tomaso; loving mother of Rick, Carla (Ronald) Weil, Jon (Amy), Suzanne (William) Bradford and the late Katie; cherished grandmother of Maddy and Ellie Weil, Michael, Ryan and Ava Tomaso, and Jennifer, Luke and Benjamin Bradford; dear sister of Marion, Geri (Tom) Flynn, Maureen and Michael Blake; fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. LaVerne was integral member of the St. Giles Family Mass Community for nearly 50 years. Mass and interment at Queen of Heaven is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Journey Care Hospice (journeycare.org/donate/
) are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com
or 708-383-3191