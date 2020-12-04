LaVerne M. Fieri, nee King, 90, of Edison Park. Passed away November 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Fieri (married April 26, 1952). Loving mother of Diane (the late Michael) Rudden, Patricia (John) Karlovitz, Gina (Michael) Cravens, and Frances (Scott) Fogarty. Proud grandmother of Michael (Jessica) Rudden, John Rudden, Alexander Karlovitz, Ingrid Karlovitz, Michael Cravens, Courtney (Michael) Martin, and Shannon, Terence, and Charles Fogarty. Proud great grandmother of Michael, Olivia, and Patrick Rudden. Proud aunt, great aunt and Godmother of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents William and Margaret (nee Carey) King. Also preceded in death by her siblings William (Betty) King, Frances (Stewart) Sutherland, Donald (Geraldine), Thomas (Helen), and James (Janice) King and her sisters in law Angela (Donald) Nagel and Catherine (Bud) Leidig. LaVerne raised her family in Edison Park making life-long friendships with her neighbors and strengthening her faith at St. Juliana Parish. LaVerne moved to Presence Resurrection Retirement Community in 2015 where she was able to make wonderful, dear friends. She enjoyed staying busy with game nights, cards, and many social activities.Family and friends will be meeting Monday at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo (at Touhy) Chicago for a visitation from 9:15am until Mass at 10:00am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral arranged by M.J. Suerth Funeral Home. For more information call 773 631 1240 or www.suerth.





