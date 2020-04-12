|
|
LaVerne M. Smiricky, nee Kuntz, of Westchester, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Charles; loving mother of Scott (Laura) Smiricky and Karen (Frank) Szewczyk; proud grandmother of Judson, Kirsten (Chris), Colton and Frank C.; great-grandmother of Annabelle; dear sister of the late Ervin Kuntz and the late Hillard (late Bette) Kuntz. Due to the COVID-19 crisis burial was private. A Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to Hinsdale Humane Society, 21 Salt Creek Ln., Hinsdale, IL 60521 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020