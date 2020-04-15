|
LaVerne P. Koehler, age 95, of Carol Stream, formerly of Lombard. Fond sister of the late Charles (the late Audra) and the late Geraldine Koehler; devoted aunt of Diana (Timothy) Hoyne, John V. (Sharron Herbert) Koehler, and Pamela (Michael) Spera; cousin, relative, and friend of many.
LaVerne was president of Women's Life Member Club and a Chicago Chapter Life Member Representative.
Memorial Service pending. Interment private. Memorials to Covenant Living at Windsor Park, Attn: Kathy Cornell, 124 Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream, IL 60188, IL 60077-1036 (Memo: Benevolent Care Fund) are appreciated. For more info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020