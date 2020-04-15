Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Koehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne P. Koehler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVerne P. Koehler Obituary
LaVerne P. Koehler, age 95, of Carol Stream, formerly of Lombard. Fond sister of the late Charles (the late Audra) and the late Geraldine Koehler; devoted aunt of Diana (Timothy) Hoyne, John V. (Sharron Herbert) Koehler, and Pamela (Michael) Spera; cousin, relative, and friend of many.

LaVerne was president of Women's Life Member Club and a Chicago Chapter Life Member Representative.

Memorial Service pending. Interment private. Memorials to Covenant Living at Windsor Park, Attn: Kathy Cornell, 124 Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream, IL 60188, IL 60077-1036 (Memo: Benevolent Care Fund) are appreciated. For more info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -