Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Laverne Pedersen Obituary
Laverne D. Pedersen, loving aunt of James (Maria), Beverly (David) Graham, and Eileen (Wayne) Reznicek; cherished great aunt of James Graham and Nancy Graham; beloved daughter of the late Jens and Dorothea; fond sister of the late Henry (the late Blanche) and Mabel (the late Lage) Carlson; Visitation Wednesday 3-7 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin). Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to - Chicago. For info 773-777-3944 or gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019
