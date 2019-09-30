|
Laverne D. Pedersen, loving aunt of James (Maria), Beverly (David) Graham, and Eileen (Wayne) Reznicek; cherished great aunt of James Graham and Nancy Graham; beloved daughter of the late Jens and Dorothea; fond sister of the late Henry (the late Blanche) and Mabel (the late Lage) Carlson; Visitation Wednesday 3-7 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin). Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to - Chicago. For info 773-777-3944 or gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019