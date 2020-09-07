1/1
Laverne Rosengarten
Laverne "Lolly" Rosengarten nee Gerber, 87. She was born and raised on the Great West side of Chicago. She was married 67 wonderful years to her husband, Cy. Theater, music, and the arts were an important part of her life, and she supported the arts through donations and regularly attending venues. Her extreme love of ballet started upon taking ballet lessons in childhood and continued throughout her life into her 80's. In her later days, she would sit, listen to, and enjoy the music that she loved, danced and sang to throughout her life. Tennis also was an important part her life, as she was an avid tennis player, in fact, she could call a ball out from anywhere on the tennis court! She was able to combine her love for the tennis with special time with friends and fund-raising. She loved to travel and enjoyed visiting synagogues in other countries. She was dedicated to helping those in need. She was very involved in the Lambs Farm where her daughter Wynn resides, teaching sign language to residents at the Lambs while also responsible for raising over 2 million dollars with the annual Tennis Ball Fund Raiser. She devoted her life to her family. Her priority in life was caring for family, especially caring for Wynn and made certain she was home with family regularly. Beloved wife of Cyril "Cy" Rosengarten. Loving mother of Wynn Rosengarten, Paul (Amy) Rosengarten, Gary Rosengarten and the late Laura Rosengarten. Proud grandmother of Emma, Gavin, Ayden and Ethan. Dear sister of Selma (the late Warren) Erhardt, the late Morris (the late Muriel) Gerber, late Robert (the late Shirley) Gerber, the late Lillian (the late William) Levin and the late Bernard (the late Ruth) Gerber. To keep everyone safe and healthy, due to the current pandemic, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lambs Farm, 14245 W Rockland Rd, Libertyville, IL 60048, www.lambsfarm.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 7, 2020.
