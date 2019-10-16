|
|
Laverne S. Fulwood (nee Sesko) age 90 of Steger, Illinois passed away on October 11, 2019. Loving wife of the late Thomas (1993); beloved mother to late Thomas (late Renee) Fulwood, Connie (George) Stafford, Michael Fulwood, Anthony (Shirley) Fulwood, Mary (Jim) Zielinski, Anna (Jim) Krakowski, Loretta (late Charles) Alexander, Christine (Roger) Vehrs and Theresa (Jeff) Hinchman. Beautiful grandmother of 15; great grandmother of 13 and great great grandmother of 2. Dear sister to Christine (late Charles) Scherer. Fond aunt to many. Laverne served proudly in the U.S. Marines.
Visitation Thursday, October 17th from 2pm to 8pm at Steger Funeral Home 125 E. Steger Road (34th St.) in Steger, IL 60475. Funeral Mass 10 AM Friday at St. James Catholic Church, Sauk Village, IL. Interment: Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info: 708-755-3400.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019