(nee Casale). Beloved Wife of the late Vincent Tardi. Loving Mother of James Tardi & Michael (Carol) Tardi. Cherished Grandmother of Michael (Mandy), Brian (Ashley), Jamie, Jonathan (Lisa), Daniel (Haley) & Stephanie. Adoring Great Grandmother of Isabella, Franco, Elliana & Kiya. Dear Sister of John (late Sylvia) Casale, the late Lorraine (Joseph) Giambrone & the late Marie (late Mike) Surranno. Visitation Monday, September 30th from 8:45 a.m. until the time of chapel prayers 9:15 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019