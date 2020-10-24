1/
Lavonne Bingham
Lavonne Bingham nee Adkins age 85 of Buffalo Grove. Beloved wife of the late Cledith "Jack". Loving mother of the late Sammy (Karen) and Sherry Bingham. Cherished grandmother of Robert (Jamie) and Kenneth (Nicole). Great grandmother of Alex, Sean, and Logan. Dear friend of Ernesto Zamora. Lavonne is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Erie Adkins nee Sanders and her siblings Ervin (Sally) Adkins and Laverne (late John) May. Loving aunt and friend to many.

Interment Monday 11 am at Memory Gardens Cemetery Chapel, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers donations to Journeycare Hospice at https://journeycare.org/donate/ are greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Interment
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery Chapel
