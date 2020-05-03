Lawrence A. Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence A. Anderson, age 72, went home to the Lord in the early hours of Saturday, April 25, 2020. He is preceded by his mother, Florence Brazda and sister, Jacqueline Jones and survived by his brother and wife, Robert G. Robertson and Patricia L. Robertson and many nieces and nephews. Larry was a graduate degree physicist and teacher who retired quite early in life due to an extraordinary psychiatric illness from which he sadly never recovered. Those who knew Larry in his younger years will remember him as a very bright, caring, funny and handsome young man who later suffered greatly from his illness and resulted in his near total social withdrawal. Larry will be remembered and very much missed by those who recall him in his best days, of which there were all too few. Burial will be private with family only. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home 630-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com. Please visit website for updated information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved