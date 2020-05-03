Lawrence A. Anderson, age 72, went home to the Lord in the early hours of Saturday, April 25, 2020. He is preceded by his mother, Florence Brazda and sister, Jacqueline Jones and survived by his brother and wife, Robert G. Robertson and Patricia L. Robertson and many nieces and nephews. Larry was a graduate degree physicist and teacher who retired quite early in life due to an extraordinary psychiatric illness from which he sadly never recovered. Those who knew Larry in his younger years will remember him as a very bright, caring, funny and handsome young man who later suffered greatly from his illness and resulted in his near total social withdrawal. Larry will be remembered and very much missed by those who recall him in his best days, of which there were all too few. Burial will be private with family only. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home 630-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com. Please visit website for updated information.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.