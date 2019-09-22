Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
6559 N. Glenwood
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
6559 N. Glenwood
Chicago, IL
Lawrence A. "Larry" Dorn, age 88, beloved husband of Mariella nee Tufano, loving father of Larry (Rose) and John Dorn, Lisa (Andrew) Bosma and Nancy (Kevin, Ret. Lt.CPD) Reppen and the late Steven Dorn. Dear grandfather of Steven (Danielle), Patrick (Bridgid), Michael and Willem,great-grandfather of Joshua and Austin. Visitation, Saturday, Sept.28th at St. Ignatius Church, 6559 N. Glenwood, Chicago from from10:00am until time of Mass at 11:00am.Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions n Larry's name to Ignatian Services, 6559 N. Glenwood,Chicago, IL 60626 or Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660,Funeral info: John E. Maloney F.H: 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
