Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Lawrence DuBose
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrews United Methodist Church
250 N Gary Ave
Carol Stream, IL
Lawrence A. DuBose


1920 - 2020
Lawrence A. DuBose Obituary
Lawrence A. DuBose, age 99, of Windsor Park in Carol Stream, IL, longtime owner of Testing Service Corp., beloved husband of the late Wanda Shreve DuBose, loving father of Allen (Linda Leslie), Charles (Susan Scallan), Jane (Bill) Kindorf, Jean (David) Cornelius and James (Jane Conrady), proud grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 15, dear brother Charles "Dick" (Gloria) DuBose and the late Marjorie and Winifred. Visitation Wed., Jan. 15, 2 to 7 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton. Funeral Thurs., Jan. 16, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 250 N Gary Ave, Carol Stream, IL 60188. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. Memorials may be directed to Kline Creek Farm, Wanda's Honey House (http://www.dupageforest.org/donate) or St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Guest book at hultgrenfh.com or 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
