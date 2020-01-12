|
|
Lawrence A. DuBose, age 99, of Windsor Park in Carol Stream, IL, longtime owner of Testing Service Corp., beloved husband of the late Wanda Shreve DuBose, loving father of Allen (Linda Leslie), Charles (Susan Scallan), Jane (Bill) Kindorf, Jean (David) Cornelius and James (Jane Conrady), proud grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 15, dear brother Charles "Dick" (Gloria) DuBose and the late Marjorie and Winifred. Visitation Wed., Jan. 15, 2 to 7 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton. Funeral Thurs., Jan. 16, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 250 N Gary Ave, Carol Stream, IL 60188. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. Memorials may be directed to Kline Creek Farm, Wanda's Honey House (http://www.dupageforest.org/donate) or St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Guest book at hultgrenfh.com or 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020