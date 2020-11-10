1/1
Lawrence A. Juracic
Lawrence A. Juracic, 92, of Oak Park formerly of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Eunice A. nee Nickel. Loving father of Marianne (Steven) Carlson, Eileen Carraher, Carol (Joseph) Segobiano and David L. Juracic. Cherished grandfather of Lauren, Alison, Megan, Katie, Lucas, Isabel, Ryan and Emma. Dear brother of Elaine (Tom) Stockwell. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00pm at Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home 7319 W. Madison St., Forest Park. Family and Friends to meet Friday 9:45am at St. Bernardine Church 7246 W. Harrison St., Forest park where Mass will be held at 10:00am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharities.net) are appreciated. Info. 708-366-2200 or www.zimmermanharnett.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bernardine Church
Funeral services provided by
Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
7319 Madison Street
Forest Park, IL 60130
708-366-2200
