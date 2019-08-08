|
Lawrence "Larry" A. Oroni is a proud, longtime resident of DuPage County. He was born on December 23, 1944 in Chicago. He passed away on August 6, 2019. Larry is a retired employee from Illinois Bell. He is the loving father of Laura (Marc), Daniel, Regina Oroni and Guy (Lisa) Merker. Beloved son of the late Blanche and Albert Oroni. Proud grandfather of Keith, Lorenzo, Cameron, Clayton and Finley. Dear brother of Barbara Oroni, James (Jeri) Oroni and A. Thomas Oroni. Fond uncle of Christopher (the late Susie) Oroni, Nikki (Robert) Humphrey and James Oroni. Great uncle of Joshua, Samantha, Tabitha and Bella. Visitation Sunday, August 11th 4PM to 8PM at DuPage Memorial Chapel 951 W. Washington St., West Chicago. Family and friends to gather Monday, August 12th for 10:45AM Funeral Mass directly at St. Isidore Church 427 West Army Trail Rd. Bloomingdale. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. Arrangements by DuPage Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019