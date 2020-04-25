Home

Lawrence Stillman
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Lawrence Alan (Larry) Stillman


1942 - 2020
Lawrence Alan (Larry) Stillman Obituary
Larry Stillman passed away peacefully at home in SaddleBrooke, AZ on April 23, 2020, after a valiant battle with non-hodgkins lymphoma. Larry was born on Sept. 8, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI. He went to Shorewood High School and the University of Minnesota. His successful career in advertising took him and his family to Tokyo, St. Louis, and Chicago. He also published two novels and wrote numerous stories and humorous accounts of life in SaddleBrooke. Larry will forever be remembered for his witty and ever-present sense of humor, his huge creative talent, and his warmth, enthusiasm, and love for life and everyone in his life. Larry was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 55 years, Loraine Stillman; his two children, Jamie (Doug) Lewis and Jonathan Stillman; his four grandchildren, Courtney, Jake, Arielle, and Brianna Lewis; his brother, Michael Stillman; and his sister, Stephanie Merritt. A Zoom memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 26, at 4:00 pm CDT. Contact the family at [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to , .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2020
