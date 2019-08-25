Home

Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
(815) 476-2181
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
Lawrence Allen Gunther


1931 - 2019
Age 88 of Wilmington, IL formerly Oak Lawn, passed away Aug. 22, 2019. Born Aug. 8, 1931 in Oak Lawn to Louis and Florence (Kasch) Gunther. He graduated from Calumet HS, and went on to honorably serve in the US Army. Larry worked in Chicago as an auto mechanic for 25 years, and retired the State of Illinois. Following retirement, he was proud to be a member of the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Honor Squad, assisting on Thursday's. Survivors include his wife Barbara (nee Kostbade); children: Lawrence A. "Mickey" (Fran) Gunther of Beecher, Mary Anne (Bob) Guillfolye of MT, Diane (Dave) Nolan of Homer Glen and Scott (Lynn) Gunther of New Lenox; (12) grandchildren and (8) great grandchildren. Green flameless cremation has been accorded. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of memorial 11:00am at Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington (815-476-2181). Inurnment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
