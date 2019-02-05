Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Atkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Atkins Obituary
Lawrence Atkins, beloved husband of the late Colleen Atkins; loving father of Debra (David) Murray and Nancy (Michael) Faucher; devoted grandfather of Daniel and Joseph Murray and Matthew (Kristin) Faucher, Jamie (Andy) Bosko and Steven Faucher; cherished great-grandfather of Max and Jack Faucher; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15am from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave., Darien, to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Mass 10:00am Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9pm. For funeral info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now