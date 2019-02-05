|
Lawrence Atkins, beloved husband of the late Colleen Atkins; loving father of Debra (David) Murray and Nancy (Michael) Faucher; devoted grandfather of Daniel and Joseph Murray and Matthew (Kristin) Faucher, Jamie (Andy) Bosko and Steven Faucher; cherished great-grandfather of Max and Jack Faucher; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15am from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave., Darien, to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Mass 10:00am Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9pm. For funeral info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019