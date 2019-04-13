|
Lawrence B. Marciniak, age 64, of Burr Ridge, passed away suddenly; loving husband of Sandy; loving dad of Lauren (Trevor) Cushard & Stephanie Marciniak; dear brother of Linda (John) Cuff; longtime friend of Michael Drysch & Jan Ward. Preceded in death by parents Jacqueline Rygie & Amel M. Marciniak. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather at St. James at Sag Bridge Catholic Church, 10600 Archer Ave. in Lemont on Wednesday, April 17 for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 of hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019