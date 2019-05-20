Chicago Tribune Obituaries
LAWRENCE BERGER

LAWRENCE BERGER Obituary
Lawrence Berger, age 93; beloved husband of the late Rita, nee Jesser; loving father of Marc (Katherine) Berger, Caren Stiffel, and Ross Berger; proud grandfather of Matthew (Vanessa Zimmer) Berger, Kimberly (Matthew) Macniak, Zachary and Levi Stiffel, Seth Berger, Katherine (Jesse) Bell, and Abigail Berger; great grandfather of Lillian, Jason, Rose Berger, and Max Joseph Macniak; dear brother of the late Madelyn (the late Earl) Cohn. Service Tuesday 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019
