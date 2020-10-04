1/
Lawrence C. McCormick
1951 - 2020
Lawrence 'Joe' McCormick, age 69, of Orland Park, beloved husband of the late D'Ette (nee Klotz). Devoted brother of the late Thomas (Jean) and Gregory McCormick. Brother-in-law of Pamela (Harry) Pellegrin, Edward (Judith) Klotz. Dearest friend of Tony Senese. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 10am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Entombment Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Visitation Monday 3pm to 8pm. Lawrence loved baseball, football and all auto racing. In lieu of flowers donations to your local animal foundation or youth sports are appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
OCT
6
Funeral
10:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Memories & Condolences

October 3, 2020
He ain't heavy he's my brother
Harry Pellegrin
Family
