Lawrence 'Joe' McCormick, age 69, of Orland Park, beloved husband of the late D'Ette (nee Klotz). Devoted brother of the late Thomas (Jean) and Gregory McCormick. Brother-in-law of Pamela (Harry) Pellegrin, Edward (Judith) Klotz. Dearest friend of Tony Senese. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 10am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Entombment Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Visitation Monday 3pm to 8pm. Lawrence loved baseball, football and all auto racing. In lieu of flowers donations to your local animal foundation or youth sports are appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com