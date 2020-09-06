The man, the myth... the legend. Lawrence Brownfield, an entrepreneur, record-breaking swimmer, science enthusiast, bartender extraordinaire and all around wild and craz-ay guy, passed away in his home on August 31, 2020.



Larry was better at living life than most. In his younger years, he could often be found dirt biking through the Colorado mountains, camping in Alaska, or boating down the Mississippi. He was a remarkably hard worker and an intuitively talented circuit board design engineer. After many years of working for a large corporation, Larry started his own company where he co-invented numerous patents with his partner.



Larry enjoyed the little things – a perfectly timed joke, a well-crafted martini, and the swinging sound of a live jazz guitar. He loved traveling with his wife, Gloria, and spending time with family & friends. He was an amazing host, who always went above and beyond to ensure anyone who entered his home felt like they belonged. Larry told stories in such a captivating and humorous way and had the ability to make anyone laugh. Cited by his daughter as being "the most interesting dad in the world", he was the life of parties he never even attended, and both sides of his pillow were cool. Larry truly was one of a kind and knowing him, well, it was "a beautiful thing". He will be greatly missed by many. A private 'celebration of life' will be held in lieu of service.





