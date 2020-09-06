1/1
Lawrence Charles Brownfield Sr.
The man, the myth... the legend. Lawrence Brownfield, an entrepreneur, record-breaking swimmer, science enthusiast, bartender extraordinaire and all around wild and craz-ay guy, passed away in his home on August 31, 2020.

Larry was better at living life than most. In his younger years, he could often be found dirt biking through the Colorado mountains, camping in Alaska, or boating down the Mississippi. He was a remarkably hard worker and an intuitively talented circuit board design engineer. After many years of working for a large corporation, Larry started his own company where he co-invented numerous patents with his partner.

Larry enjoyed the little things – a perfectly timed joke, a well-crafted martini, and the swinging sound of a live jazz guitar. He loved traveling with his wife, Gloria, and spending time with family & friends. He was an amazing host, who always went above and beyond to ensure anyone who entered his home felt like they belonged. Larry told stories in such a captivating and humorous way and had the ability to make anyone laugh. Cited by his daughter as being "the most interesting dad in the world", he was the life of parties he never even attended, and both sides of his pillow were cool. Larry truly was one of a kind and knowing him, well, it was "a beautiful thing". He will be greatly missed by many. A private 'celebration of life' will be held in lieu of service.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
September 4, 2020
Dear Gloria and Family, Sorry to hear of his passing. Have many happy memories since high school. Sorry to see you go my friend.
Bob Rempala
Friend
September 3, 2020
The Peace Hospice Team wishes to express our sincere condolences to Lawrence’s family and friends. We are honored that we could provide care and companionship to Lawrence and his family on his final journey. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Peace Hospice
Acquaintance
