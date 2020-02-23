|
age 87 late of New Lenox, formerly of Crestwood, IL. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Biela) Frawley. Loving father of Donald (late Doreen) Frawley, Diana (Norman) Nilsson, Debra (Arnold) Labriola, Darlene Caria, Donna Quinn, and David (Ela) Frawley. Proud grandfather of 17 & great-grandfather of 16. Dear brother of Patricia Gabric, William Frawley, Peggy Henzl, George Frawley and the late Jack Frawley. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Don was a former member of the St. Christopher Holy Name Society and former Trustee for the Village of Crestwood. Funeral Monday 9:30 AM from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian to St. Christopher Church for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2 – 6 PM. For more information or online register visit www.hickeyfuneral.com or call 708-385-4478
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020