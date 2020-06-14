Lawrence Dubin passed away at his home on June 5, 2020 at 83, surrounded by Sharon, his wife of 60 years; his three children, Mark (Debbie), Scott (Laurie) and Andy; and his nine grandchildren, Daniel, Greg, Gillian, Zach, Alex, Lindsay, Kyle, Reece, and Chloe. A Chicago native, Larry graduated from Sullivan High School. He was the first person in his family to graduate from college, attending Northwestern University for both college and law school. A nationally renowned corporate tax attorney, Larry served as Managing Partner and Chair of the Corporate Tax Department of the prestigious law firm, Hopkins & Sutter. Among his many accomplishments, he drafted the revised Illinois Income Tax Code under Governor Richard Ogilvie. Larry cherished his time with his friends, most of whom he had known since grade school, his walks in the Botanic Garden and summer concerts at Ravinia Park. He cherished most, however, his family. He was intimately involved in each of his children's lives, regularly providing professional and personal advice, and was happiest at extended family gatherings, particularly Thanksgiving, which he hosted for the past 55 years. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Larry is survived by his brother, Jerry (Doralee). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago Botanic Garden.





