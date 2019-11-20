|
Lawrence E. "Larry" Gilford, age 96, died peacefully at home in Wilmette, Illinois on November 17th, 2019. Larry is survived by his wife of 71 years: Darlene Gilford (nee Steinberg); his sister: Susie Samuels; his four children: Paul Gilford (Cheryl Riphagen), Jim Gilford (Beth Keno), Patti Gilford (Barry Bialek), Cathy Gilford Atkins (Dr. Edward Atkins); his six grandchildren: Lisa Atkins (Adam Schlosser), David Atkins (Faith Botica), Ben Gilford (Casey Silver), Jackie Gilford, Lauryn Gilford, Claire Spitzer; his three great grandchildren: Austin and Chase Schlosser, Oliver Atkins; and his two divine angel helpers: Joseff Te, Dindo Muertegui.
Larry attended St. John's military academy where he was an excellent student, star athlete and tennis team captain. Larry received a scholarship to the University of Michigan and participated as a member of the tennis team. He later graduated from the University of Michigan in 1947 after his return from the war where he served as a Captain in the Tank Corp. Larry was a life-long advocate for community service and served on a number of boards including the JCC Chicago where he was named an honorary director for life.
Larry was dedicated to his work. He loved being surrounded by people, creating connections with others and making a positive difference in people's lives in the community. Larry spent most of his long work career in finance and banking. Larry served as President of North Shore National Bank and as Director/Owner of banks connected to the Affiliated Group, Manufacturers Bank and MB Financial. Larry also served as the President of the Illinois Banking Association
Larry's life was shaped by his experiences in Europe during World War II. He truly believed he was "living on borrowed time." As a result, Larry always had a positive outlook on life, which he filled with his many loves. These included his wife Darlene, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, many friends, lots of tennis, Green Acres, classical music, Ravinia, chop suey, never-ending stories, the Botanic Gardens, Palm Springs, good jokes, and bad jokes.
Larry received exquisite care, love, and attention until his last breath. He was surrounded by his amazing wife Darlene, a team of family and friends, and extraordinary help (divine angels). Endings are often challenging, but Larry passed with the honor and appreciation that he and his very full life deserved.
A memorial service in celebration of Larry's life, will take place on Thursday, November 21st at 3:00PM at Temple Jeremiah: 937 N Happ Rd, Northfield, IL 60093. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the JCC Chicago: 300 Revere Dr. Northbrook Il, 60062 www.jccchicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019