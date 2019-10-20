Home

Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:30 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Ascension Church
Oak Park, IL
Lawrence E. Poleski


1946 - 2019
Lawrence E. Poleski Obituary
Lawrence E. Poleski. Age 72. Beloved husband of Janet, nee Rogers. Loving father of Matthew (Wendy), Michael (Kimberly), Margaret (Alfonso Cides), Mindy, Lawrence B. (Kathleen), Elizabeth (Nathan) Matarazzi and Emily (Kyle) Gulling. Proud and dear grandfather of seventeen and two on the way. Dear brother of Thomas (Patricia), Andrea (the late James) Barr, Kenneth (Denise), Robert Poleski and the late Norbert (Mary Ellen) and the late Stephen Poleski. Son of the late Ben and Marguerite Poleski. Visitation Sunday Oct. 20, 2:00 to 8:00 pm at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS / GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS 6938 W. North Ave. (3 blocks east of Harlem) Chicago. Funeral Monday 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home with prayers at 9:00 a.m. to Ascension Church in Oak Park for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
