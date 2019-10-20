|
|
Lawrence E. Poleski. Age 72. Beloved husband of Janet, nee Rogers. Loving father of Matthew (Wendy), Michael (Kimberly), Margaret (Alfonso Cides), Mindy, Lawrence B. (Kathleen), Elizabeth (Nathan) Matarazzi and Emily (Kyle) Gulling. Proud and dear grandfather of seventeen and two on the way. Dear brother of Thomas (Patricia), Andrea (the late James) Barr, Kenneth (Denise), Robert Poleski and the late Norbert (Mary Ellen) and the late Stephen Poleski. Son of the late Ben and Marguerite Poleski. Visitation Sunday Oct. 20, 2:00 to 8:00 pm at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS / GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS 6938 W. North Ave. (3 blocks east of Harlem) Chicago. Funeral Monday 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home with prayers at 9:00 a.m. to Ascension Church in Oak Park for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019