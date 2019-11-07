|
|
Lawrence E. Weir died on October 25, 2019 at Vernon Hills, Illinois from complications of pneumonia.
Larry was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 2, 1932, the only child of Lowell Manning and Arpa (Marzinske) Weir and was raised in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1949 and from Valparaiso University in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany from August 6, 1953 to May 25, 1955.
Larry began his 35 year career with Sears, Roebuck and Company in the Waukegan, Illinois store in August of 1955, and moved to Sears Headquarters in Chicago, Illinois in February of 1960, serving in the National Personnel Department in benefits administration until he retired in January 1990 to pursue his love of family, golf, bridge, and classic cars.
Larry married his beloved Catherine Schneider of Manly, Iowa on May 25, 1957. They raised their son David and daughter Jane in Deerfield, Illinois and celebrated 62 years of marriage. He was active in his community serving as Cub Scout leader of pack 650. He served as election judge for may years. He volunteered at the Lake County Forest Preserve as a golf ranger. He was a Junior Achievement advisor and was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Catherine, son David (Meredith) of Lake Mills Wisconsin, and daughter Jane (Brian) Reid of North Aurora, Illinois. His five grandchildren are Amanda and Nathan Weir, and Evan, Megan, and Lauren Reid. He was preceded in death by his parents, by his brothers-in-law Cletus and Clem Schneider, and by his sisters-in-law Jane and Gay Schneider and Corrine Brody.
According to his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019