Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
(708) 749-2033
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
Lawrence F. Secor


1939 - 2020
Lawrence F. Secor Obituary
Lawrence F. Secor, age 80, of Westmont, Illinois passed away on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Lawrence was born to Philip and Mary Secor on April 15, 1939. A friend of Bill's, and loving husband to Barbara. Dear father of Desirie, Eric, Michelle, and Jaunita. Brother of Carol, Peggy, and Shirley . Fond grandfather to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Neil Secor, father Philip and mother Mary.

A visitation for Lawrence will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 South Oak Park Ave, Stickney, IL 60402. A chapel funeral service will occur Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM, 4101 South Oak Park Ave, Stickney, IL 60402. An interment will occur Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mount Auburn Memorial Park, 4101 S Oak Park Ave, Stickney, IL 60402. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the Secor family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
