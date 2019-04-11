Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott and Hebblethwaite
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Turek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence F. Turek Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence F. Turek Sr. Obituary
Lawrence F. "Larry" Turek Sr., U.S. Army Veteran, age 85, late of Matteson. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Billstrand); devoted father of John (Mary), Cathy (Eugene) Kmetz, Lawrence Jr. (fiancée Sheila), and Thomas Turek; loving grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 1; dear brother of Beatrice Emahiser, the late Florence White, and Edward Turek; kind uncle of 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Visitation Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. Anthony Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now