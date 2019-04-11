Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
For more information about
Lawrence Turek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
7659 W. Sauk Trail
Frankfort, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
7659 W. Sauk Trail
Frankfort, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Turek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence F. Turek Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence F. Turek Sr. Obituary
Lawrence F. "Larry" Turek Sr., U.S. Army Veteran, age 85, late of Matteson. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Billstrand); devoted father of John (Mary), Cathy (Eugene) Kmetz, Lawrence Jr. (fiancée Sheila), and Thomas Turek; loving grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 1; dear brother of Beatrice Emahiser, the late Florence White, and Edward Turek; kind uncle of 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Visitation Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. Anthony Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now