|
|
Lawrence F. "Larry" Turek Sr., U.S. Army Veteran, age 85, late of Matteson. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Billstrand); devoted father of John (Mary), Cathy (Eugene) Kmetz, Lawrence Jr. (fiancée Sheila), and Thomas Turek; loving grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 1; dear brother of Beatrice Emahiser, the late Florence White, and Edward Turek; kind uncle of 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Visitation Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. Anthony Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019