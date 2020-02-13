Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:30 PM
Primo
720 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Gurnee, IL
Lawrence Feldman Obituary
Lawrence (Larry) Feldman, CPA, MBA, 87 passed away January 22, 2020.

Husband of Nancy, Father of Arthur (Kristie), Bradley (Sandra), Grandfather of Mason and Matthew, Brother of the late Cyril (Marlene) Silverman, Brother-in-law of Alyse (Michael) Dinitz, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather and stepbrothers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 pm on February 16, 2020 at Primo, 720 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Gurnee, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midwest BREW (Beagle Rescue),

P. O. Box 498, Wadsworth, IL 60083 or to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020
