March 14, 1934 - December 1, 2020
Lawrence Ronald Field, longtime resident of Elmhurst, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 1 at the age of 86. He was born in Louisville, KY on March 14, 1934 before moving to Chicago at the age of three. He was the devoted husband of Ruth Field for 58 years, loving father of David (Sherri) Field, Mary (Michael) Gowan and Jennifer (William) Bowhill, and adored grandfather of Joseph (Sheri), Molly, Betsy and Sam Field; Thomas (Taylor) and Anne Gowan; and Sarah and William Bowhill. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Ingram and Laura; and his brothers, Robert and Arnold.
Larry graduated from Roosevelt University with a degree in chemical engineering. He went on to start his own company, Great Lakes Environmental, Inc. He was a pioneer in providing pollution control systems, helping industries comply to the expanded clean water act and protecting the environment. He is well-respected for his solutions and integrity within the wastewater treatment industry. He always made time to speak with employees, customers, vendors, and friends. He always had good information to share, and a story to tell.
Affectionately called Bompa by his grandchildren, Larry loved to spend time with his family. He was also a lover of dogs and an avid fisherman. Nothing made him happier than his annual fishing trips to the upper peninsula of Michigan with his wife, children, grandchildren, and a few dogs in tow. In the winter he enjoyed quieter fishing trips to Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the JDRF (1 East Wacker Dr.; Suite 1400; Chicago, IL 60602 or www.jdrf.org
) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home 630-834-1133 orpedersenryberg.com