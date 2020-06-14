Lawrence Fumorolo
Lawrence "Larry" Fumarolo age 75, U.S. Navy Vet. Devoted Husband of the late Camille nee Cairo; beloved father of Lawrence Jr. (Nicole), Deanna (Rick) Stern and Anthony (Jennifer); loving grandfather of Anna, Ashley, Andrew, Anthony, Alicia, Priscilla, Bennett, Sofia, Barrett, Elle, Ava, Kaeli and Chloe; dear brother of Mary Jane (Late Peter) Mastro, the late Leonard (Diana) Fumarolo, and Bruce (Gina) Fumarolo; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday June 16th from 4:00 - 8:00 at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Friends and family to meet June 17th at St. Eugene Church 7958 W Foster Chicago, IL 60656 to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
JUN
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
