Lawrence "Larry" Glassman
Lawrence "Larry" Glassman passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. Larry was a loving father, brother, husband and friend. He was full of life with a strong dedication to family. He is survived by his beloved children, Julia, Joshua and Daniel and their mother, Marie. Also, cherished by his sister Eydie, (Jim) Vanderbosch, brothers-in-law Michael, (Nora) Adderley, Jim, (Asha) and Jonathon, (Lindsey). Adored by nephews Matthew, Porter, and many dear friends. He is predeceased by his beloved parents Fred and Faith. A celebration of Lawrence's life will be held at Glueckert Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4pm - 7pm, 520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
