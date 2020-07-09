Lawrence "Larry" Glassman passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. Larry was a loving father, brother, husband and friend. He was full of life with a strong dedication to family. He is survived by his beloved children, Julia, Joshua and Daniel and their mother, Marie. Also, cherished by his sister Eydie, (Jim) Vanderbosch, brothers-in-law Michael, (Nora) Adderley, Jim, (Asha) and Jonathon, (Lindsey). Adored by nephews Matthew, Porter, and many dear friends. He is predeceased by his beloved parents Fred and Faith. A celebration of Lawrence's life will be held at Glueckert Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4pm - 7pm, 520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004.