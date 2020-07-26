Lawrence Goldfaber, 92, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020, at home with his wife of 58 years, Mary (Broda) Goldfaber by his side. He was born October 18,1927, on the Great West Side of Chicago, IL to Leon and Sarah Goldfaber. He lived in Arlington Heights for the past 35 years. Upon graduating from Manley High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following his discharge, he enrolled at Roosevelt University and received a degree in Chemistry. Larry spent many years doing research at La Rabida Children's Hospital in Chicago. He later founded Lawrence Cosmetics, specializing in developing and producing multiple products.



He was a kind and generous man to everyone. He loved to travel and his hobby was taking movies and photos of everyone and everything.



Preceded in death by his parents; beloved aunt Fannie (Ratnowsky) Goldfaber; brother Arnold Goldfaber; sisters Sylvia (Jack) Lewis; Henrietta (Milton) Hoyt; Ruth (Sam) Rubinson; Miriam Goldfaber.



Survived by wife Mary; Nephew Merrill (Bernette) Hoyt; Nieces Sharyn (Dr. Carl) Kubek; Penny (Steve) Pollack; and Hilary Lewis. Also survived by sister in-law Irene Blaschek, niece Karen and nephew John and by many special great nephews and nieces.



Memorial services to be held at a future date





