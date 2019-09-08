|
|
A Celebration of a Life Well-Lived for Lawrence "Larry" Goodman, husband of late Lillian (Wool) Goodman, father of Sharyn Johnson, Gary Goodman, the late Ilyse (Bob) Lopatin, and Nancy Goodman, and grandfather of late Cebrin Goodman, Michele (Ed) Taylor, Lindsey Lopatin, Rachel (Rush) Sturges, Hailey (Jonathan) Cole, Chelsea (Jason) Lawson, Scott Goodman, and Nathan Goodman will be held at 4pm on Sunday September 15, 2019 in the North Suburbs. For details or to RSVP, please email [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019