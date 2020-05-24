Lawrence Gross, 87, passed away on May 16, beloved husband of the late Vera, née Korelstein and the late June, née Felman; loving father of Steve (Karen); cherished grandfather of Brad (Kate), Mike (Nicole), and Michelle (Seium); adored great grandfather of Vera; devoted son of the late Simon and Gertrude, brother of the late Eugene; caring uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to any and all that met him. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva were private. Celebration of life to follow when we are allowed out of our homes. For information or to leave condolences, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.