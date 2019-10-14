Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reuland & Turnbough
1407 N. Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-9649
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence H. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence H. Brown Obituary
Lawrence H. "Larry" Brown, 87, of Lake Forest, IL, formerly of Northbook, IL and Harbor Springs, MI passed away Oct. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine "Jo"; loving father of Bonnie (Peter) Flanzer and Brad (Ginger); "Papa Bingo" of Betsey (Tim), Julie (Derek), Andy and Rachel and great grandfather of Parker. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 15, 2019 at the Lake Forest Club, 554 N. Westmoreland Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Info - Reuland & Turnbough, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now