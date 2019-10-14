|
|
Lawrence H. "Larry" Brown, 87, of Lake Forest, IL, formerly of Northbook, IL and Harbor Springs, MI passed away Oct. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine "Jo"; loving father of Bonnie (Peter) Flanzer and Brad (Ginger); "Papa Bingo" of Betsey (Tim), Julie (Derek), Andy and Rachel and great grandfather of Parker. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 15, 2019 at the Lake Forest Club, 554 N. Westmoreland Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Info - Reuland & Turnbough, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 14, 2019