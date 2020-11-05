Lawrence J. Baran, age 71, of Romeoville, formerly of Homewood, absolutely believed, "It's A Wonderful Life". If you heard a bell ringing on November 3rd, it was because a true angel was receiving his wings. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Gudgeon) for almost 49 years. Loving father of Heidi (Brian) Splinter and Amy (Jon) Belonio. Devoted grandfather of Parker, Tyson, Riley, Skylar and Sadie. Loving brother of Charles (Mary Jo) Baran and Joanne (Greg) Browne. Larry was a lifelong educator teaching at Homewood-Flossmoor High School. He received many distinguished awards. Visitation: Fri., Nov. 6th 4-8 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral: Sat., Nov. 7th 10 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery at the outdoor Grotto, Naperville. Info: 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com