Lawrence J. "Larry" Craelius. Age 79 of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of Linda (née Capparelli). Loving father of John (Stacey) and Michael (Lourdes). Devoted grandfather of Lily, Micah, Maiya, and Hudson. Dear brother of Clifford, Bill and the late Lee. Larry was owner of Craelius Poultry and Foods, Fulton Market. He faithfully served as an elder and ministry leader at New Life Community Church Norwood Park. He served on the board of New Life Centers and as Chairman of the Board of Child Evangelism Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, Larry requested donations be sent to Child Evangelism Fellowship at www.cefchicago.com or 702 S Grace Street, Lombard, IL 60148. Services will be private. Funeral information and to sign the guestbook visit, www.ryan-parke.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.