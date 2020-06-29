Lawrence J. Craelius
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence J. "Larry" Craelius. Age 79 of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of Linda (née Capparelli). Loving father of John (Stacey) and Michael (Lourdes). Devoted grandfather of Lily, Micah, Maiya, and Hudson. Dear brother of Clifford, Bill and the late Lee. Larry was owner of Craelius Poultry and Foods, Fulton Market. He faithfully served as an elder and ministry leader at New Life Community Church Norwood Park. He served on the board of New Life Centers and as Chairman of the Board of Child Evangelism Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, Larry requested donations be sent to Child Evangelism Fellowship at www.cefchicago.com or 702 S Grace Street, Lombard, IL 60148. Services will be private. Funeral information and to sign the guestbook visit, www.ryan-parke.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 28, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family & friends of Larry Craelius. It was a pleasure serving as an usher under his guidance at New Life Community Church in Portage Park. You will always be in our hearts & deeply missed...
John Manchur
Acquaintance
June 29, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved