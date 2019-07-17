|
|
Lawrence J. "Larry" Gerten, age 69, U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Lisle, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born February 14, 1950 in Aurora, IL.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019