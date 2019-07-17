Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
36 N. Ellsworth St
Naperville, IL
Lawrence J. Gerten


1950 - 2019
Lawrence J. Gerten Obituary
Lawrence J. "Larry" Gerten, age 69, U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Lisle, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born February 14, 1950 in Aurora, IL.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
