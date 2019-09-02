|
Dr. Lawrence J. Golden age 77; Loving Husband of Rosalyn M. (nee Vernagallo); Dear Brother-in-law of Louis J. (Joyce) Vernagallo; Dear Uncle of Nicole (Brian) Meute, Renee (Dr. Sam) Biafora, Joseph (Amy) Vernagallo and many Great Grand nephews and nieces. Family and friends to meet at Holy Family Catholic Church 2515 Palatine Road, Inverness, Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. where Dr. Golden will lie in state until mass time at 10:30 a.m. Internment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Visitation Tuesday, 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Salerno Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St, Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile West of Bloomingdale Rd.) For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019