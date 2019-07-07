Reverend Lawrence James Malcolm, died suddenly on July 4, 2019. Born in Chicago and current Pastor of St. Gerald Church in Oak Lawn, IL. Beloved oldest son of the late Sally nee Honan & Norman J. Malcolm. Cherished brother of Patricia (Robert) Avants, Nancy (Ray) Heitner, Norm (Mary Ellen) Malcolm, John (Lili) Malcolm, & Dan (Eileen) Malcolm. Proud uncle of 17 and great uncle of 25 with 3 grandnieces on the way. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00 am at St. Gerald Church, 9310 S. 55th Ct. in Oak Lawn. Interment All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. Visitation Tuesday from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm at St. Gerald Church. Fr. Malcolm attended Quigley and St. Mary of the Lake Seminary. He was ordained into the priesthood in 1970. After ordination, he served as an associate at St. Bonaventure Church in Chicago, St. Theresa Church in Palatine, and St. Bede the Venerable Church in Chicago. He was the longtime Pastor of St. Daniel the Prophet Church in Chicago before coming to St. Gerald Church. Fr. Malcolm loved to travel. He joked that he was a "Roamin' Catholic. He loved to garden and cook. He was passionate about his pastoral work. In his last two parishes, after much fundraising (including making and selling his famous bread) he was able to build 2 gymnasiums. His joke was he must have inherited mortar in His veins from his bricklayer father. Whether it was teaching religion to the children in school, working the carnival, or selling pull tabs at Bingo, he was very committed to his parishioners. He was a wonderful brother and uncle, ultimately taking all his nieces and nephews to Europe and remembering them at Christmas. Fr. Malcolm would have wanted us to celebrate his life and the fact that he is now with his Heavenly Father. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 7 to July 8, 2019