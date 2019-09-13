|
Lawrence J. "Larry" O'Neill. Beloved husband of the late Mary T. "Tess" Whalen. Loving father of Lawrence "Larry" (Rebecca) O'Neill & Patricia (Michael) Collins. Cherished grandfather of Lawrence V, Ryan, Maggie Ann (Brian) Katamay, Maggie Beth & Luke. Dear brother of the late Agnes & Gerald Beeson. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 12:15 pm from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Our Lady of Loretto Church, Hometown, for Mass at 1:00 pm. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of prayers at 12:15 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 13, 2019