|
|
Lawrence J. Rubeck; beloved husband of Patricia nee Doig; loving father of Matthew (Cory) and Michael (Ashley Callahan); dear grandpa of Parker, Cooper and Tucker; fond brother of Edward (Mary), Robert (Carol), Judith Leary, Karen (Michael) O'Keefe and the late Joan and Richard; brother-in-law of Barry and Karen Seaton; dear uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a funeral service will be held Friday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) or () are appreciated. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019