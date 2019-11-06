Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawrence J. Rubeck; beloved husband of Patricia nee Doig; loving father of Matthew (Cory) and Michael (Ashley Callahan); dear grandpa of Parker, Cooper and Tucker; fond brother of Edward (Mary), Robert (Carol), Judith Leary, Karen (Michael) O'Keefe and the late Joan and Richard; brother-in-law of Barry and Karen Seaton; dear uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a funeral service will be held Friday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) or () are appreciated. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019
