Lawrence J. Stec, age 83 of Plainfield, IL., formerly of Chicago, IL., passed away Friday October 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia Stec; loving father of Deborah (Aaron) Kaplan, Michael (Jane) Stec and Lawrence (Coleen) Stec; cherished grandfather of Abigail (Jeremy), Ryan, Rachel, Ella, Brittany, Michael and Rainie and great-grandfather of Oliva and Sophia; dear brother of the late Madeline (Neal) Brown and the late David Stec. Visitation Monday October 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home 21131 W. Renwick Rd. Crest Hill, IL., funeral service Tuesday October 8, 2019 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded. For information-815-577-5250
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 7, 2019