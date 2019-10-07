Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
(815) 577-5250
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Stec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence J. Stec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence J. Stec Obituary
Lawrence J. Stec, age 83 of Plainfield, IL., formerly of Chicago, IL., passed away Friday October 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia Stec; loving father of Deborah (Aaron) Kaplan, Michael (Jane) Stec and Lawrence (Coleen) Stec; cherished grandfather of Abigail (Jeremy), Ryan, Rachel, Ella, Brittany, Michael and Rainie and great-grandfather of Oliva and Sophia; dear brother of the late Madeline (Neal) Brown and the late David Stec. Visitation Monday October 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home 21131 W. Renwick Rd. Crest Hill, IL., funeral service Tuesday October 8, 2019 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded. For information-815-577-5250

www.andersonmemorialhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Memorial Home
Download Now