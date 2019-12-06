|
|
Lawrence J. Szul, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Dolores nee Hucher for 72 years. Loving father of Leonard (Margaret) Szul, Sharon (Rob) Brown, Kathleen (Dave) Lomnitzer, Christian (Deborah) Szul, Lisa (Keith) Grinter, Mark Szul, Amy Hayes, Adam (Sarah Mendralla) Szul, & the late Lawrence Richard Szul & Victoria & Martin Kestin. Cherished grandfather & great grandfather of many. Dear brother of Barbara Charles & the late Mary Ann Reece. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Christina Church, Chicago, for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019